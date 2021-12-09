SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

All five starters for Syracuse scored in double figures, as the SU women’s basketball team cruised past Cornell 85-55 on Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.

SU opened the game on a 12-2 run. All 12 points came on three-point field goals. SU extended the lead to 23 to 9 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Naje Murray led the Orange with 18 points. Alaysia Styles chipped in 16 points and 9 rebounds.

As a team Syracuse shot 12-29 from three-point range. SU forced 18 turnovers, converting them into 28 fast break points.

Syracuse improves to 6-4 overall. SU returns to action on Saturday at the Dome against Clemson at 6 p.m.