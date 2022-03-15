SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student Jimmy Boeheim has been named to the 2021-22 First Team Academic All-America selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Boeheim graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business in the spring of 2021 from Cornell. He is enrolled in a master’s program in education at Syracuse.

In his one season at Syracuse, Boeheim started all 33 games for the Orange. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 34.8 minutes per game. Boeheim scored in double figures in 26-of-33 contests. He posted five double-doubles during the campaign.

Boeheim capped his season with a season-best 28-point performance against Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on March 10. He completed his collegiate career with 1,253 points scored.

Danny Schayes (1981) also earned First Team Academic All-America laurels at Syracuse. Hal Cohen (1979), Rick Dean (1967), Dennis DuVal (1973), Craig Forth (2005) and Bill Smith (1971) were Second Team All-America honorees. Forth (2004) and George Hicker (1968) received Third Team Academic All-America.

Boeheim was a 2018-19 Second Team Academic All-American while attending Cornell.

Name School Year GPA Major

Jimmy Boeheim Syracuse Graduate 3.78/4.0 Education (G)

Tanner Groves Oklahoma Graduate 3.89/4.0 Organizational Leadership (G)

Hunter Schofield Dixie State Senior 3.94 Exercise Science

JT Shumate Toledo Senior 3.85 Middle Childhood Education

Ben Vander Plas Ohio Graduate 3.96/3.96 Management (G)

Second Team Academic All-America selected by CoSIDA: Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), Matt Dentlinger (South Dakota State), AJ Green (Northern Iowa), Gibson Jimerson (Saint Louis), Kahliel Spear (Robert Morris).

Third Team Academic All-America selected by CoSIDA: Josh Bannan (Montana), Justin Bean (Utah State), Rocky Kreuser (North Dakota State), Chris Ledlum (Harvard), Luke Smith (Belmont).