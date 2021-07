DAYTON, OH. (WSYR-TV) – Boeheim’s Army, the No. 3 seed beat the TBT defending champions and No. 1 seed Golden Eagles 73-69 to advance to the semifinal of The Basketball Tournament.

Syracuse LEGEND Tyrese Rice updates the bracket 🍊🍊🍊@BoeheimsArmy is two wins away!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yBcim428gb — TBT (@thetournament) July 31, 2021

Tyrese Rice led the way for Boeheim’s Army with 20 points and one assist. Former Syracuse standout Chris McCullough added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Boeheim’s Army will face Florida TNT in the TBT semifinal at noon on Sunday.