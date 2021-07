PEORIA, IL (WSYR-TV) – After a slow start, three-seed Boeheim’s Army outscored 14-seed Forces of Seoul 22-3 in the 4th quarter to win 65-53. Boeheim’s Army advances to the second round of The Basketball Tournament.

Tyrese Rice led the way for Boeheim’s Army with 20 points and five assists. Malachi Richardson added 19 points.

Boeheim’s Army will face the winner of Heartfire or The Overlooked on Monday.