DAYTON, OH. (WSYR-TV) – After seven long years in The Basketball Tournament, the wait is finally over. Boeheim’s Army beat Team 23 in TBT Championship game 69-67 to win the $1 million dollar prize.

Former Wisconsin-Green Bay guard Keifer Sykes led Boeheim’s Army with 21 points and also made the game-winning three-pointer. DJ Kennedy added 11 points and eight rebounds. Chris McCullough finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

This is Boeheim’s Army’s first-ever TBT Championship.