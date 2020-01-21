Buddy Boeheim named ACC Co-Player of the Week

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) shoots 3 -point shot over the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Jan. 18 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange are looking for their fourth straight with on the road on Wednesday and a big part of recent success is coming from Buddy Boeheim.

The ACC has named Boeheim Co-Player of the Week after averaging 24 points a game in two wins.

Boeheim leads the ACC with 67 three-point field goals made.

