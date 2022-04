LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WSYR-TV) – The NBA created a new Social Justice Champion Award earlier this season and named it after Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Former Syracuse star and now Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony was honored as the recipient of the inaugural award.

Abdul-Jabbar presented Anthony the award via video message. On Sunday, prior to the Lakers’ contest against the Denver Nuggets, Abdul-Jabbar will present Anthony with the physical award.