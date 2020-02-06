Chip West named cornerbacks coach for Syracuse football

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers announced the hiring of Chip West as cornerbacks coach on Thursday. A veteran coach with more than 20 years of experience and an award-winning recruiter, West joins the Orange after most recently serving as the cornerbacks coach at Marshall in 2019.

“Chip is a seasoned coach and a talented recruiter,” Babers said. “Our players will benefit from Chip’s experience. I’m excited to welcome Chip and his family to Syracuse.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Syracuse staff,” West said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come to a place with such great tradition, both in football and academics. Coach Babers has been successful at every level and has assembled an experienced staff that I’m excited to work with.”

In West’s one season at Marshall, the Thundering Herd posted an 8-5 record and earned a berth in the Gasparilla Bowl. He mentored 2019 All-Conference USA First Team honoree Chris Jackson, who finished his career as Marshall’s all-time leader in pass breakups (48) and second in total passes defended (52).

Prior to joining the Thundering Herd, West was the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Charlotte in 2018 and held the same positions at Howard University in 2017. At Charlotte, West helped run a 49ers defense that ranked second nationally in first downs allowed (197), ninth in rushing defense (105.7 ypg) and 22nd in total defense (337.3 ypg).

From 2010-15, West worked as the cornerbacks coach at Virginia. In addition to guiding the careers of multiple Cavaliers who went on to play in the NFL, West also made his mark on the recruiting trail. He was named UVa’s recruiting coordinator after the 2012 season. In February 2014, Rivals.com and Scout.com each named West its ACC Recruiter of the Year. Three years prior, West was tabbed the Atlantic Coast Conference Recruiter of the Year for 2011 by 247Sports.com and he was one eight finalists for the organization’s national recruiter of the year honor. During his six seasons in Charlottesville, West spearheaded a recruiting effort that landed the Cavaliers numerous highly-rated prospects, including two of the nation’s top-10 recruits. Virginia signed three top-30 classes with West on staff.

As effective as West was on the recruiting circuit, he was an equally successful position coach for the Cavaliers. West mentored two-time All-ACC First Team selection Chase Minnifield, who played in the NFL with the Washington Redskins. He also coached New York Jets cornerback Maurice Canaday and Ras-I Dowling, who was a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The Virginia secondary also featured Rodney McLeod, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A Hampton, Virginia native, West was the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach at Old Dominion for three seasons (2007-09) before joining the Virginia staff. In 2009, ODU went 9-2 in its first season as an NCAA FCS program.

Before his stop at Old Dominion, West coached at James Madison from 2004-2006. He oversaw the JMU’s defensive backs, most notably developing free safety Tony LeZotte, a 2005 All-American and the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. The Dukes won the NCAA Division I-AA national championship in 2004 – West’s first season on staff – and finished 13-2. In 2006, JMU returned to the FCS playoffs, losing in the first round at Youngstown State.

In 2003, West served as the defensive backs coach at Fordham when the Rams were 9-3. His first full-time coaching assignment was at Colgate, where he worked as the wide receivers coach for four years (1999-2002). The Raiders shared the 2002 Patriot League title, posting a 9-3 overall record and a 6-1 league mark. Colgate led the Patriot League in 2002 in total offense, averaging 392.5 yards per game, including 215 yards a game passing. In 1999, Colgate won the Patriot League title and competed in the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs.

West began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Virginia from 1997-98. He worked with the defense and was part of the staff that helped the Mountaineers reach the Carquest and Insight.com bowls.

A standout player at Virginia’s Kecoughtan High School, West earned All-CIAA honors as a wide receiver at Livingstone College. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Livingstone in 1993 and earned a master’s degree in physical education from West Virginia in 1999.

West and his wife, Patrice, are the parents of five children – Zoe, David, Gwen, Justin and Jada.

THE WEST FILE

Hometown: Hampton, Va.

Alma Mater: Livingstone ‘93

Family: wife, Patrice; sons, David and Justin; daughters Zoe, Gwen and Jada

COACHING EXPERIENCE

1997-98: West Virginia – Graduate Assistant

1999-2002: Colgate – Wide Receivers

2003: Fordham – Defensive Backs

2004-06: James Madison – Defensive Backs

2007-09: Old Dominion – Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs

2010-15: Virginia – Cornerbacks

2017: Howard – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks

2018: Charlotte – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks

2019: Marshall – Cornerbacks