Cooper reaches milestone in loss to Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Senior Gabrielle Cooper’s milestone night was spoiled by Georgia Tech (14-3, 5-1 ACC) topping the Orange(8-8, 2-3 ACC) 82-64 Thursday night in the Carrier Dome. Cooper became the 29th Orange, and 13th in the Quentin Hillsman era, to hit 1,000 career points. ‘Cuse moves to 6-2 at home with the loss and snaps its three-game winning streak.

“Obviously, not a great outing,” Hillsman said. “I don’t think we played as hard as we could have tonight, but really that’s on me. We have really good basketball players and I need to find out ways to get us to play harder and to get us to a more elite level. We knew the urgency of this game. We understood that we were at home and winning home games are a must and we just didn’t take care of business. I really don’t have the answer to why we didn’t come out with a little more effort or more energy, but at the end of the day that’s my job to find it. We need to head back in the gym and get working and figure out how to get this thing back on track.”

Of Note:

Cooper joins Tiana Mangakahia as the only active Orange to hit 1,000 career points.

Kiara Lewis recorded her 5th 20-point game of the season. Lewis finished with 21 points and two boards.

Freshman Teisha Hyman recorded her fifth double-digit game of the year, scoring 10 points.

How it happened:

Syracuse struggled to get an offensive rhythm going in the first quarter, shooting just 5-for-17 after 10 minutes to 16-11.

The Yellow Jackets began to pull away in the second quarter. ‘Cuse scored a pair of layups to come within three, 18-15, before a 7-0 push put Georgia Tech up 25-15 halfway through the quarter. Georgia Tech then used a 12-2 run to go up 37-24 at the half. Hyman led the Orange with just seven points to GT’s Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s 17.

The Yellow Jackets continued to control the game in the third quarter, combining strong defense with timely drives in the paint. GT opened with an 18-8 run in the first half of the third to increase their lead to 55-32 before closing with a 12-4 run to open the final stanza up 67-40. Cooper scored the final point she needed to hit the 1,000 career mark two minutes into the third off a layup.

‘Cuse opened the final quarter with a 10-4 run, but the spark didn’t do much to erase the deficit as the Orange still trailed 71-50 with seven minutes to play. Syracuse then strung together a 14-6 push to make it 79-64 with a little over a minute to go.

The hot streak would prove to be too little too late as GT cruised to a 82-64 victory.

Up Next:

Syracuse is back in action Sunday when the Orange travel to Pittsburgh for a noon tipoff at Petersen Events Center against ACC foe Pittsburgh. The game will be broadcast live via Regional Sports Networks (YES Network in Syracuse).

Up Next in the Dome:

The Orange return to the Carrier Dome Jan. 23 to host Duke at 8 p.m. (ACC Network). Tickets for the game start at $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 12.