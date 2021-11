(WSYR-TV) — Coming off it’s second loss of the season, Syracuse bounced back in the Bahamas beating Arizona State 92-84 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

All five starters for Syracuse scored in double figures. Buddy Boeheim led the way with 23 points. He added five assists and six rebounds. Jesse Edwards scored a career high 21 points and added eight rebounds.

Syracuse (3-2) will conclude the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday against No.19 Auburn. The game will be televised on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m.