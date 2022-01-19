SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Syracuse beat Clemson at home Tuesday night 91-78. With this win, the Orange improves to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the ACC.

SU jumped out to a double-digit lead but the Tigers were able to crawl back and get within one to end the half. With 11 minutes left, the Orange started rolling offensively and went on an 8-0 run.

Syracuse had four players in double figures. Buddy Boeheim was once again SU’s leading scorer with 25 points. Joe Girard chipped in with 23 points, Jesse Edwards added 15, and Jimmy Boeheim finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for SU is a trip to #6 Duke on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip at Noon. The Blue Devils are coming off an overtime loss to Florida State. The game will be televised on ESPN.