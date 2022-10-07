SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse redshirt senior Dakota Davis is a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The complete list of semifinalists was announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) on Wednesday.

The Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. Candidates, who were nominated by their schools, must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least a 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Davis has been a crucial part of the Orange’s offensive line for the past four seasons. He played in 10 games, making nine starts, in 2021 that blocked for All-American Sean Tucker when he broke the single-season school record with 1,496 yards rushing. Syracuse ranked 16th in the country in team rushing, averaging 230.6 yards per game, and posted the fifth-highest rushing total in program history (2,562).

The Mount Airy, Maryland native has appeared in 43 games in his career, including 28 starts. He was the first player in school history to earn ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after his performance against Duke in 2019.

Davis has also excelled in the classroom. He has been a member of the All-ACC Academic Team, the ACC Academic Honor Roll and the Syracuse Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. Davis is also a National Society of Collegiate Scholars invitee. He earned his bachelor’s degree in health and exercise and science and is pursing his Master’s degree in business administration.

Davis has also been active in the community, serving as a volunteer for the Syracuse Housing Authority, the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse, the Syracuse chapter of Uplifting Athletes, Special Olympics and the Demascus Road Community Church Youth Group.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy on Oct. 26. The 33rd Campbell Trophy winner will be announced on December 6 at the NFF Annual Award Dinner in Las Vegas.