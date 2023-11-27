SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -While many of us were sleeping, Dan Mullen broke some news on X (formerly Twitter).

Just before midnight on Sunday, Mullen replied to a post, stating he wouldn’t be the next coach of the SU football team.

Mullen wrote, “Love the Cuse. But will not be the next head coach.”

Mullen, the former Florida Gators, and Mississippi State head coach, has been a name on many analysts’ short lists to take over the SU program.

No timetable has been given by SU on when a new coach will be named.

After 8 seasons with the Orange, Dino Babers was fired earlier this month after a loss to Georgia Tech.

Here’s the full statement from Athletic Director John Wildhack on the firing of Babers:

“I appreciate everything Dino, his wife Susan, and their family have done over the last eight years for Syracuse Athletics, Syracuse University and most importantly, our student-athletes. Thanks to Dino’s leadership, our student-athletes have performed at the highest levels in the classroom, have dedicated countless hours to supporting our communities and have gone on to achieve great success, both professionally and personally. As we embark on a change in leadership at the helm of Syracuse Football, on behalf of Syracuse University I thank Coach Babers for his leadership, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”