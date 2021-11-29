Dino Babers cuts ties with three coaches on SU football staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After wrapping up his fifth losing season in six years at Syracuse, SU football head coach Dino Babers has wasted little time making changes to his staff.

Sunday, Syracuse Athletics releasing a statement that Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert, along with Reno Ferri (Tight Ends/Inside Receivers) and Vinson Reynolds (Defensive line) have all been let go.

“I want to thank Coach Gilbert, Coach Ferri and Coach Reynolds for everything they’ve done for Syracuse University and this program,” Babers said. “We wish them nothing but the best.”

SU Athletics also saying that Syracuse football defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will return for the 2022 season.

Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack is set to meet with the media at 10 a.m. on Monday to discuss the SU football program.