SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In just a few days the Syracuse Orange football team opens its season at home against Colgate.

SU has won four out of its last five season openers. Syracuse is coming off a 7-6 season a year ago.

Kickoff for Saturday’s season opener at the JMA Wireless Dome against Colgate is set for 4 p.m.

To watch Dino Babers press conference from Monday, click on the video player above.