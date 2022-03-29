SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Tucker Dordevic scored or assisted on every second half goal in Syracuse’s 14-10 win over Duke on Saturday, and has been named ACC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

The redshirt junior attackman finished the day with five goals and two assists to lead ‘Cuse to even its record at 4-4, 1-1 ACC. Dordevic and the Orange have now won three of their last four games, and Dordevic has been named ACC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

Virginia goaltender Matthew Nunes is this week’s ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Dordevic enters Saturday’s game at Notre Dame ranked third nationally in goals per game (3.88) and his 42 points and 31 goals both lead the Orange. Dordevic’s current scoring pace would lead him to finish the regular season with the fourth-most goals in season in Orange history. To date, just seven men have scored 50+ goals in a season in ‘Cuse’s storied history, with Dylan Donahue (2015) being the only person to have done so in the last 30 years.

Dordevic and the Orange head back on the road Saturday to face Notre Dame at Arlotta Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.