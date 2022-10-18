Springfield, Mass. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) have announced the watch-list for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award. Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair is one of 20 candidates in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball and one five Atlantic Coast conference (ACC) point guards on the list. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Fair began her career at Buffalo where she emerged as one of the best guards in the country. She was fourth in the nation in scoring last season (23.4 ppg) while guiding Buffalo to the MAC Tournament Championship and the school’s fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Fair, a 5-foot-5 native of Rochester, N.Y., shot 40.4 percent from the field as a junior en route to being named honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press and was the MVP of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Tournament.

No stranger to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, Fair was a top-10 finalist in 2022 and was also recognized on the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Watch List and Dawn Staley Award Late Season Watch List.

Fair was the 2020 MAC Freshman of the Year and put together one of the best freshman campaigns in program history playing in all 30 games with 26 starts. She averaged 22.0 points (4th in the nation), 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during her rookie season.

She has scored over 2,000 points in her college career and sits 14 rebounds away of the 500 milestone while averaging 38.1 percent from the field.

The ACC leads all conferences with five selections on the watch list including Louisville’s Chrislyn Carr, Miami’s Haley Cavinder, North Carolina’s Deja Kelly, Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles and Fair. 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award recipient Caitlin Clark (Iowa) headlines the watch list while she’s joined by Penn State’s Makenna Marisa for the Big Ten. The SEC has four total selections while the Pac-12 and Big-12 each have two.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, October 21. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Nancy Liberman Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award winner will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward) and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center), in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).