Elijah Hughes will remain in the NBA Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – All-ACC first team selection Elijah Hughes has decided he will do more than just test the waters in the NBA Draft.

On Monday, Hughes tweeted out a ‘thank you’ to Orange nation.

thank you orange nation from the bottom of my heart https://t.co/t9TpCVuBPp — Eli (@elijahhughes4_) April 21, 2020

Hughes led the ACC in scoring last year with his 19 points per game and finished with 1,075 points in his two years at Syracuse.

As thing stand now, but are subject to change during this COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA Draft Combine is set for Chicago from May 21st through the 24th.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to be held in Brooklyn on June 25th.