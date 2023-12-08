SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Elijah Robinson, the defensive coordinator and interim head coach at Texas A&M, was officially named as Syracuse’s new defensive coordinator on Friday, Dec. 8.

Robinson has been at Texas A&M since 2018, where he served in multiple defensive coaching roles over the years, including defensive line coach and defensive coordinator.

He also overlapped with the new SU head coach, Fran Brown, as both coached at Temple. Robinson served as the defensive line coach for the Owls from 2014-2016.

“I’m really excited to join Coach Brown and return to the Northeast,” Robinson said. “It’s an honor to join a life-changing program that has such a rich history and tradition. I’m looking forward to joining the Syracuse community.” Like Brown, Robinson is also known as one of the nation’s top recruiters. Robinson was named 247Sports’ No. 1 recruiter for the 2022 season as helped the Aggies secure the nation’s best recruiting class that cycle. “I think we got the best defensive coordinator in the country,” Brown said. “He’s someone I grew up with and look up to. I’ve seen how good of a coach he is. He can recruit, he can coach, he’s a great communicator and he’s amazing with the Xs and Os. The kids are going to love him.”

Robinson will coach the Aggies in the Texas Bowl as their new head coach, Mike Elko, continues his transition into the program. He has been serving as their interim head coach since Nov. 12 following Jimbo Fisher’s firing.

He also mentioned that he will not be encouraging any Texas A&M to enter the transfer portal so they can follow him to Syracuse.