Syracuse’s first 100+ point game in the Felisha Legette Jack’s era came tonight with the 101-53 win over Central Connecticut State. The last time the Orange scored over 100 points was back in December of 2021, against the same Blue Devils squad they beat tonight.

Dyaisha Fair led the way with 28 points, going 10-17 from the field. SU put five players in double figures, including Alyssa Latham, who had her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Overall, SU racked up 41 rebounds and 38 points off the bench on the night. The Orange shot over 62% from field and over 46% from beyond the arc.

The win improves Syracuse to 2-0. Next up for SU will be Coppin State at the JMA Wireless Dome next Wednesday, November 15th at 7 p.m.