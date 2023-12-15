SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is reportedly set to visit Syracuse this weekend after entering the transfer portal. Rivals was among the first to report on Thursday night, Dec. 14, that McCord will be visiting the Orange this weekend.

McCord spent the last three years with the Buckeyes and started the entire 2023 season for OSU.

He had them within one play of beating Michigan on the road in the regular season finale, which would have put the Buckeyes in line for a shot at the Big 10 title and the College Football Playoffs.

McCord threw for over 3,100 yards this season with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is one of the top QB targets in the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility left.

The Orange need a new quarterback, as Garret Schrader has no more eligibility remaining.