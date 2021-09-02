Former Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman takes new coaching job in Spain

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has found a new head coaching job overseas.

LF | @CoachQatSU será el nuevo entrenador de nuestro primer equipo



✅Tras triunfar en @CuseWBB

✅Leganés será su primera aventura en Europa#EsoQueSientesEsLeganés#LeganésDePrimera pic.twitter.com/2VK4J17ZoR — Baloncesto Leganés (@basketleganes) September 1, 2021

On Wednesday, Hillsman was named the head coach of Baloncesto Leganés, a club team in Spain. Back on August 2nd, Hillsman resigned from Syracuse. At the time of his resignation, Syracuse University was investigating Coach Q for his mistreatment of his players.

Quentin Hillsman spent 15 seasons at Syracuse, guiding the Orange to the NCAA Tournament every year from 2013-2019. In 2016, Hillsman helped SU reach the National Championship Game (only time in school history).

