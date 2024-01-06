SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse lands another four star high school commit with Marcellus Barnes Jr. announcing his commitment earlier today on NBC. During the All-American Bowl today, Barnes chose Syracuse over Georgia and Ole Miss, becoming the third four star commit to chose Syracuse according to Rivals.com.

The cornerback from Chattanooga, Tennessee is ranked seventh in the state and 41st for his position nationally on Rivals.com.

Syracuse is currently ranked 41st in the nation for their 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals.com and 40th on 247sports.