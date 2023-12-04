SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — New Syracuse Football head coach Fran Brown arrived in Syracuse just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Along with his family decked out in Syracuse gear, he was greeted by Director of Athletics, John Wildhack and Deputy Athletics Director, Torrey Ball along with some members of the Syracuse band and cheerleading team.

Brown was promptly taken to the Lally Athletics Complex where he held his first meeting with the team then was able to go around the Syracuse community to get acclimated. He even stopped by the JMA Wireless Dome to catch some of the Class AA State Championship game between Christian Brothers Academy and Carmel.

Coach Brown will be formally introduced to the Syracuse community at 10 a.m. on Monday during his press conference that you can watch live on localsyr.com.