SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two weeks, two dominating wins by the Syracuse Orange football team. Saturday, SU charging past Western Michigan 48-7.

On the second play of the game, WMU would take the lead on a Jalen Buckley 75-yard touchdown run.

Trouble would strike for Syracuse on its first offensive drive. Two plays in, SU star Oronde Gadsden would be helped off the field, after hauling in a pass. Gadsden would later return to the sidelines on crutches, with a walking boot on his right foot. After the game, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was hopeful that Gadsden could return next week.

After a field goal on Syracuse first drive, the Orange would take their first lead with 8:55 left to play in the first quarter. LeQuint Allen would slam in from a yard out, for one of his three first half touchdowns.

Syracuse quick strike offense would go back to work on the first play of their next drive. Garrett Shrader found Donovan Brown on an 86-yard scoring strike, pushing Syracuse lead to ten.

SU would turn it on in the second quarter scoring 28 points. Jason Simmons Jr. highlighted the quarter with an 84-yard pick six right before halftime.

Garrett Shrader led the Orange offensive attack with 317 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

Syracuse racked up 496 yards of total offense, holding Western Michigan to 318 yards.

SU is now 2-0 for the second straight season, and 3-0 all-time against WMU.

Syracuse hits the road for the first time this season next Saturday at Purdue.