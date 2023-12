SCOTTSDALE, AZ (WSYR-TV) — A game-worn Ernie Davis Syracuse jersey is now up for auction online.

Grey Flannel Auctions, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has put the jersey up for sale.

Davis wore this jersey when SU took on West Virginia on September 30, 1961. Davis caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in that game as the Orange defeated the Mountaineers, 29-14.

Bidding for the jersey will close on Sunday, Dec. 10. You can view the auction HERE.