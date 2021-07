Nigeria’s forward Michael Gbinije scores during a Men’s round Group B basketball match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Carioca Arena 1 in Rio de Janeiro on August 7, 2016 during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. / AFP / Andrej ISAKOVIC (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Syracuse guard Michael Gbinije was officially named to the Nigerian National Team Wednesday.

The 29-year-old helped Nigeria qualify in 2015. He also took part in the 2016 games in Rio. Gbinije averaged six points per contest.

The former Syracuse guard is joined on the roster by several other former ACC players including Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie ad Duke’s Okafor.

This will be Nigeria’s third-straight appearance in the Olympics.