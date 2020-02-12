Hughes injured in loss to NC State

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes handles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight game, Syracuse had to fight through a great deal of adversity. Unlike Saturday though, with the game on the line, it was the opponent that made the plays down the stretch.

NC State closed the game on a 17-6 run to edge the Orange 79-74.

Elijah Hughes exited the game 2:33 into the first half and did not return. It’s believed that Elijah was dealing with a muscle strain during warm-ups and was unable to play.

With Hughes out of action, Joe Girard III stepped up. The freshman guard from Glens Falls went for a season-high 30 points.

His classmate, Quincy Guerrier, also went for a season-high with 16 points. Guerrier did a nice job on the glass as well finishing with 10 rebounds.

SU actually won the rebounding battle by five. Syracuse is now 10-2 this season when out-rebounding its opponent with the only other loss coming at home to Virginia Tech.

Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 10 points as Syracuse drops to 7-6 in conference play.

Devon Daniels led the Wolfpack with 23 points.

NC State made 11 “3’s” as a team while Syracuse went just 3-for-18 from behind the three-point line.

Next up for the Orange is a trip to Florida on Saturday. The Seminoles is #8 in the national polls.

