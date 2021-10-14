“I’m always going to back my guys:” Dino Babers addresses the media ahead of Clemson game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Friday night the six-time defending ACC champion Clemson Tigers invade the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse.

Clemson enters not ranked for the first time in the Dino Babers era. The Tigers are 3-2 and coming off a bye. Clemson’s two losses this season are to No. 1 Georgia, and 4-1 NC State in double overtime.

Syracuse is 2-7 all-time against Clemson. SU’s last win over the Tigers came back on October 13, 2017 inside the Dome.

