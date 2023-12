SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse picked up its fourth straight win on Thursday night, defeating Niagara 83-71.

SU put four players in double figures, led by Judah Mintz’s 18 points.

Syracuse heads into ACC play with a record of 9-3.

SU is back in action on December 30th, hosting Pittsburgh at noon.

