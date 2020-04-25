Jamie Trimboli set to return to Syracuse men’s lacrosse team next season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Three-time All-American midfielder Jamie Trimboli will wear Orange for one more year.

The senior captain, who led all midfielders nationally with 3.4 goals per game during the shortened 2020 season announced that he would return for a fifth year after the NCAA’s ruling that spring sport student-athletes impacted by their seasons being halted due to COVID-19 could retain their eligibility from the year.

Trimboli completes a unit that was widely considered to be the nation’s best midfield, as he pairs with junior Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic, all of whom finished the year as All-Americans in 2020. The second line of Jacob Buttermore, David Lipka and Lucas Quinn also all have remaining eligibility.

Trimboli is the fourth senior to announce his decision to return. He’ll be joined by All-American goalie Drake Porter, All-American defensive midfielder Peter Dearth and star faceoff man Danny Varello.