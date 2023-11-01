SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the JMA Wireless Dome has received multiple upgrades within the past year, there has never been a great signal for fans inside until now.

Syracuse University announced Wednesday, Nov. 1, that the JMA Dome will finally have a great wireless experience through a partnership with Verizon, bringing 5G internet this month.

Good news for fans heading to the JMA Dome this winter who will now have the most advanced internet access.

The new system is expected to go live before the end of November due to equipment delays and to prevent negatively impacting Verizon customers. However, the University is excited to see this new upgrade that has impacted the Dome experience for years.

In October, Pete Sala, managing director of the JMA Wireless Dome, told NewsChannel 9 that most of the improvements they’ve done “basically have given this building new life.”

“We’re going to be one of the very few stadiums, one of two, that have done all the seats. But when you do the seats, it clicks other things,” Sala said.

The iconic college stadium, which is nearly a half-century old, will now look and feel fresh as ever, especially now with fast Wi-Fi. Fans coming to Syracuse for concerts and games will now be able to post photos and videos on social media as fast as ever in the JMA Dome, which has become one of the hottest concert venues in Central New York.

Sala told NewsChannel 9 in August that the staff meets after every event to talk about anything that is not working and to figure out how to improve.

If you’re interested in attending future events at the Dome, visit Cuse.com for a full list of events coming to the venue.