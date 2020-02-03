Jon Bon Jovi’s son to attend Syracuse University in the fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi said he is planning to attend Syracuse University this fall.
The singer’s son posted his decision on Instagram over the weekend.
The photo showed Jake Bon Jovi and both his parents showing off their SU gear. The post has been shared thousands of times.
It is still unclear what Jake will study when he gets to SU.
