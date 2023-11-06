SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sophomore guard Judah Mintz is one of 50 watch-list candidates for the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy.

Mintz is also on the preseason list for the 2024 Bob Cousy Award, which is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mintz earned All-ACC Honorable Mention and ACC All-Freshman Team honors a season ago. He started all 32 games for the Orange and averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Mintz ranked first among Division I freshmen in assists average, third in freshmen scoring average and seventh in freshmen steals average.

He joins other ACC players, Armando Bacot, Reece Beekman, Kyle Filipowski, PJ Hall, Norchad Omier, Nijel Pack, and Tyrese Proctor on the list. The last ACC player to win the award was Zion Williamson from Duke in 2019.