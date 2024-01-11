SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in Judah Mintz’s career he didn’t start, due to a violation of team rules. Mintz came off the bench, scoring ten points in 31 minutes of action, as Syracuse defeated Boston College 69-59 on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Maliq Brown made his first start, in replace of injured Naheem McLeod, adding 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks in the Orange win. Chris Bell paced Syracuse with a game-high 20 points.

Syracuse improves to 11-4 overall (2-2 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Saturday at #7 North Carolina.

