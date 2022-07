TOWSON, M.D. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Syracuse star and now SU women’s head coach Kayla Treanor scored six goals, helping the United States blowout Australia 17-2 in the semifinals at Women’s World Lacrosse Championships.

Treanor scored five of her six goals in the first half. She also added two assists.

GOOD LORD KAYLA TREANOR 🤯@kaylatreanor shoots BTB better than most people shoot normally.#SCTOP10 THIS PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/3zIvdyx6LK — U.S. Women's National Team (@USAWLax) July 7, 2022

In seven tournament games, Treanor has 33 points (19 goals & 14 assists).

The United States will face Canada in the Gold Medal Game on Saturday. The title game will air at noon on ESPN2.