SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse defeated Division II College of St. Rose, 77-53, in exhibition play inside the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night.

The Orange were led by graduate guard Dyaisha Fair and sophomore guard Sophie Burrows, who both scored a game-high 20 points. Burrows went 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and picked up five rebounds off the glass.

Graduate center Izabel Varejão (10) and freshman forward Alyssa Latham (13) also earned double figures while junior forward Kyra Wood grabbed a team-high seven boards.

St. Rose was led by Payton Graber, who had 15 points in the contest.

WHEN THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Coming out of halftime with a 42-27 lead, the Orange used a 20-13 third quarter to go up 22 points and never looked back.

Fair knocked down a free-throw attempt with 1:30 left in the third, putting ‘Cuse up by at least 20 points for the remainder of the contest.

HOT SHOOTING

Syracuse came out shooting fast and often, going 12-for-16 in the first quarter and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc for a 28-11 lead. Fair and Varejão both scored eight points for the Orange in the opening 10 minutes while sophomore guard Lexi McNabb dished out four assists.

Burrows and Fair both scored double-figure points in the second half, putting up 11 and 12 points in the final 20 minutes of play, respectively.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Syracuse paced St. Rose in points in the paint (28-22) and points from turnovers (25-12).

The Orange had 21 assists on 28 field goal makes.

McNabb dished out a game-best eight assists.

Syracuse made 11 treys in 28 attempts.

‘Cuse had 36 bench points in the win.

NEXT GAME

Syracuse will open the 2023-24 regular season against Lafayette on Tuesday, Nov. 7, inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. The game will stream live on ACC Network Extra.