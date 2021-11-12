Listen: SU Coach Jim Boeheim talks with NewsChannel 9’s Steve Infanti

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined NewsChannel 9’s Steve Infanti on ESPN radio/97.7 FM on the radio version of “Orange Nation” Thursday afternoon.

The coach hit upon many topics during the interview, but the big 3 were:

Kadary Richmond

The first game at Seton Hall for the SU transfer ended early. Boeheim had some nice banter when referring to some chatter on social media about Kadary’s time at SU.

Kadary Richmond fouls out with 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 turns https://t.co/pFinnXjIDH — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 11, 2021

This year’s team

Coach Boeheim talked about what makes this year’s team special. How they work together so well on the floor.

Looking ahead

Boeheim also offered insight into the Orange’s next opponent, Drexel. The Dragons face the Orange at 5 p.m. Sunday inside the Dome.

