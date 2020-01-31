Marshall Street staple Manny’s celebrates 70 years in business, but it didn’t open as ‘orange’ as it is today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Marshall Street staple Manny’s is celebrating 70 full years in business this weekend, as February 1 marks the store’s 71st birthday.
Manny’s is celebrating its 70th anniversary at the end of its 70th year, seeing as February 1 marks their 71st birthday.
Decades before it was a game day staple, Manny’s was a go-to for Syracuse athletes like Jim Brown and Pearl Washington.
As the Syracuse Orange grew, so did the store’s selection of SU gear.
The store will give out special 70th anniversary t-shirts to customers stopping by before the Syracuse-Duke game at the Carrier Dome.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Four-time champ Bill Romanowski on which defense faces more pressure in Big Game
- Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton on bouncing back next season, Chiefs-49ers matchup
- ‘Are you on Game of Thrones?’ Meet the player known around the NFL as ‘Creature Man’
- DWTS champ Rashad Jennings talks dance moves, tango between Chiefs-49ers in Big Game
- Dallas Cowboys have their new leader, but will success follow next season?
For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan