SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is introducing the new coach of the men’s basketball program.

It was announced Wednesday, March 8 that Adrian Autry would take over for Jim Boeheim. Boeheim was the head coach of the program for 47 years and was involved with SU men’s basketball as a player and then coach for six decades.

Autry and his family currently live in Jamesville, N.Y., a suburb just outside of Syracuse.

Autry had previously coached forwards and recruited for all positions for the Orange.

Syracuse has played in the NCAA Tournament in seven of his 12 campaigns as an assistant, including Final Four trips in 2013 and 2016. In November 2016, Autry was honored as a Syracuse LetterWinner of Distinction and in 2017 he received the prestigious Vic Hanson Award from the Hardwood Club.