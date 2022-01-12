SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Michigan transfer quarterback Dan Villari has committed to the Orange. He plans to enroll for the spring semester and will be here in time for spring practice.

Villari made his Michigan debut this season against Western Michigan where he had three rushes for 11 yards. He also played on multiple special teams units.



The quarterback has been at Michigan for two seasons. This past year he only played in four games so he can use that as a redshirt. He’ll come to Syracuse with four years of eligibility remaining.

