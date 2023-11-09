SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Beyond Judah Mintz’s career-high 26 points, Syracuse soared past Canisius 89-77 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday night.

SU shot 52 percent from the field in the first half, taking a nine-point lead into halftime.

Canisius would cut the Orange lead to five early in the second half, but J.J. Starling and Mintz would help fuel a 23-8 run to put the game away.

Starling, the sophomore from Baldwinsville, added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. As a team, Syracuse had 16 assists. Four of the five starters for SU scored in double figures. Justin Taylor and Chris Bell combined for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Syracuse (2-0) returns to action next Tuesday at the Dome against Colgate. That will be a 7 p.m. start and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.