SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On Tuesday, Fran Brown was announced as the 31st head coach in Syracuse football history.

Brown though got his start in the coaching ranks, at Temple under now Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. Fran was also an assistant coach at Baylor under Rhule.

Wednesday, NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco caught up with Matt Rhule, and got his thoughts on Syracuse new head coach.

Rhule said, that its his relationships with players, and his strong recruiting ties that is going to make Fran Brown standout at Syracuse.

