Nine SU lax players named All-Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Nine Syracuse players were named to the Inside Lacrosse/Maverik Media All-Americans, the most All-Americans of any school in the nation.

No. 1 ‘Cuse’s nine honorees were four more than any other team in the ACC (North Carolina, 5) and two more than the next-closest team (Cornell, 7). The Orange saw two players tabbed to the first team, Jamie Trimboli and Brendan Curry and two to the second in Peter Dearth and Drake Porter. Brett Kennedy earned third-team honors, while Chase Scanlan, Stephen Rehfuss, Jakob Phaup and Tucker Dordevic earned honorable mention nods.

The Orange were also the only school that saw its entire first midfield unit earn All-America nods and five of Syracuse’s six starting offensive players named were also a high. The midfield line of Trimboli, Curry and Dordevic were on pace to be the third-most productive midfield line by points-per-game in Syracuse history. The trio was behind just the 1990 (11.9 points per game) and 1988 (11.1) squads’ paces, which were headlined by the Gait twins. The current Orange group (10.2) sat just ahead of the 1994 group (9.9) of Roy Colsey, Charlie Lockwood and Dom Fin – all three of those players are in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Trimboli notched 17 goals this season and his 3.4 goals per game led all midfielders nationally. The ‘Cuse senior has the third-most career points among midfielders at Syracuse in the last decade, despite a shortened season. He wrapped up 2020 with 75 career goals and 99 career assists. A Tewaaraton Award Watch List selection, he’s now a three-time All-American, earning USILA Honorable Mention honors in each of the last two seasons.

Curry posted 17 points (14-3) through five games. He was third among midfielders in the ACC in goals per game (2.8), behind Trimboli’s 3.4 and North Carolina’s Tanner Cook (2.86). Curry was a third team selection last season by both the USILA and Inside Lacrosse. Curry was also on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Dearth played in four games for ‘Cuse, notching two goals, causing a turnover and collecting 11 ground balls from his defensive midfield position. A two-time team captain, he headlined a defensive unit that helped the Orange rank No. 6 nationally in scoring margin. He was an Honorable Mention All-American last season.

Porter led the ACC in save percentage this season, stopping 57.7-percent of the shots he faced. That number ranked 12th nationally. He was also second in the ACC with 12.8 saves per game and a 9.65 goals against average. An All-ACC selection last year, this is his first All-America selection. He was also tabbed to the final Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Kennedy stared in his first season on close defense, filling in for injured All-American Nick Mellen. Kennedy caused five turnovers and collected eight ground balls on the year. He was also a third team honoree last season.

Rehfuss was third in the country in assists per game (3.4) and on pace to post one of the highest single-season totals in Orange history. He had two seven-assist games this year (vs. Colgate and at Johns Hopkins). An Orange player has posted seven-or-more assists in a game on just 20 occasions in program history, while Rehfuss’ two are two of the three times it has been done in the last-20 years. This is his first All-America selection.

After missing all of 2019 due to injury, Dordevic was coming back into form in the final two games before the season was cut short. The redshirt-sophomore scored eight goals and 10 points in the two final games of the year, including a team-best seven points in the Hobart game. Also on the Tewaaraton Watch List, this was his first All-America selection.

Scanlan debuted in style, scoring seven goals in the season opener vs. Colgate. He finished the shortened season leading the Orange with 18 goals and 23 points. His 3.6 goals per game ranked second in the ACC and he also had the sixth-best shooting percentage in the league, finding the back of the net on 46.2 percent of his shots. The Loyola transfer was a second team All-America selection last season with the Greyhounds. Scanlan was on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List this season.

Phaup finished the season sixth in the country and tops in the ACC in faceoff win percentage. He and teammate Danny Varello was the best one-two punch in the nation, with each finishing the shortened season ranked in the top-12. Phaup won 68-percent of his restarts and collected 31 ground balls on the season. This was his first All-America selection.

As a team, the Orange finished 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in every major poll.