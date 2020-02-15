No. 5 Syracuse leads from start to finish in rout of Binghamton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – A stifling defensive performance helped the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team open the year 2-0 after a dominate victory over Binghamton (0-2), 17-4.

The win sets up a ranked battle of unbeatens when No. 13 Army comes to town next Sunday.

As for Saturday’s matchup, Griffin Cook set career-highs in goals (3) and points (5) to pace the offense and Chase Scanlan matched Cook’s tally with five points and the first three assists of his SU career. The Syracuse offense was well balanced with 11 different players scoring at least one goal. The defense shined with 12 caused turnovers and Drake Porter recorded 11 saves, allowing just four goals.

The key was at the X though, with Syracuse winning 21-of-25 faceoffs, including an 8-of-10 mark from Jakob Phaup, 7-of-9 performance from Danny Varello and a perfect 6-of-6 from Nate Garlow in relief. The group collected 12 combined ground balls as well in a clean win.

“It’s always good to be 2-0 this time of year,” said Head Coach John Desko. “It was nice for us to be stingy defensively and keep that four goals allowed on the scoreboard. That was a good thing for our team and it’s nice to have the W.”

The Orange offense started off hot in the first quarter. Scanlan scored the first goal of the game at the 11:48 minute mark which started a 4-0 run by the ‘Cuse, in which Scanlan had two goals and an assist. Binghamton responded by scoring two goals of its own before the end of the first quarter.

Syracuse’s defense shut the Bearcats out in the second quarter. Four different players scored for the Orange in the second quarter as Jamie Trimboli, Tucker Dordevic, Lucas Quinn, and Peter Dearth all put one in the back of the net to give Syracuse an 8-2 lead at the half. Dordevic’s goal was the first since 2018 after missing all of last due to inury.

The third quarter was more of the same for the Syracuse offense. The Orange extended their lead to 12-3 by the end of the frame, with Cook, David Lipka, Trimboli and Jacob Buttermore all finding the back of the net. Through three quarters, every starting attackman, midfielder and the entirety of the second midfield unit had each registered at least a point.

Drake Porter left the game in the fourth quarter with eleven saves and a .733 save percentage. The Orange pilled on to their lead, scoring five more goals. Curry’s two goals in the fourth quarter gave him a hat trick for the game, while Owen Seebold netted a goal for the second game in a row and Andrew Kim notched his first of the season.

The Orange had 35 shots on goal compared to Binghamton’s 15. They also picked up 19 more ground balls. The Orange defense caused 12 turnovers in the game, with Grant Murphy, Cook and Porter each forcing two.

Syracuse looks to continue its success when it hosts No. 13 Army on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. The game will feature a number of promotions for Orange fans. It’s the program’s annual Team Day, where youth groups can register to bring their team to a game free of charge (register here). It will also be Military Appreciation Day, with $5 tickets available for active duty and military veterans.

GAME NOTES: Syracuse improved its record to 8-0 all-time against Binghamton…The Orange are now 413-160-10 against New York teams …Syracuse is 26-6 all-time against America East teams … It is the 15th 2-0 start under head coach John Desko and 54th all-time in program history … Griffin Cook set a career-high in goals (3), assists (2) and points (5). He also matched his career high with two caused turnovers … Chase Scanlan’s three assists were a career high … Brendan Curry recorded his second career hat trick with a career-high three goals … Nate Garlow went 6-of-6 at the faceoff X with three ground balls, all career highs … Landon Clary, Mikey Berkman and Max Rosa all made their collegiate debuts in the win … Grant Murphy tied his career highs with two caused turnovers and three ground balls.