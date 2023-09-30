DURHAM, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Senior Jeorgio Kocevski recorded a career-high three assists as No. 7 Syracuse lost to No. 21 Duke, 5-3, Friday night, Sept. 29, at Koskinen Stadium.

The Blue Devils scored three straight goals over a 20-minute span in the first half before trading goals with the Orange in the final 45 minutes of play.

Sophomore Nicholas Kaloukian and seniors Gabriel Mikina and Nate Edwards scored for Syracuse, who outshot Duke, 14-11, and held the advantage in corner kicks, 8-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Syracuse grabbed the early lead on a set piece at 3:05 into the match. Kocevski sent the corner into the box where Kaloukian headed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net for the 1-0 advantage.

Duke leveled the match at one at 21:44 with its fourth penalty kick goal of the season. Nick Pariano put the ball just past diving ’Cuse goalkeeper Jason Smith for his third tally, all coming via the penalty kick.

14 minutes later, Forster Ajago put the Blue Devils out in front after an Orange giveaway left Ajago with an empty net. The home team made it a two-goal advantage at 41:25 when Ulfur Bjornsson headed a cross pass from Amir Daley into the top left corner.

’Cuse executed on its eighth set piece of the season at 58:09 when Kocevski sent the corner into the box where senior Lorenzo Boselli headed the ball over to Mikina, who headed it into the right side of the net, putting the Orange within one.

Pariano made it a 4-2 game on a free kick just outside the box in the 67th minute. Pariano put the ball under the Orange defenders, who tipped it into the net.

Playing down a man over the final 17 minutes, Syracuse did not go away as Edwards connected on his first goal with the Orange after receiving a pass from Kocevski at the top of the box.

Ruben Mesalles helped the Blue Devils put the game away in the 82nd minute after a ’Cuse turnover.

OF NOTE:

Kaloukian has recorded a point in four straight games.

Kocevski extended his team lead in assists to six and recorded his second straight game with multiple points. The senior also recorded a career-best three assists in the setback.

Eight of Syracuse’s 17 goals have come off set pieces.

Boselli recorded his first assist of the campaign.

Graduate student Felipe D’Agostini made his first start with Syracuse on Friday.

Freshman Ezra Widman played a season-high 19 minutes.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse heads home where it will take on Central New York foe Colgate on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Kickoff against the Raiders is set for 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).