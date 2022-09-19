SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Like a heavyweight fight, Syracuse and Purdue traded blows in the final quarter, but it was SU landing the final knockout punch. With seven seconds to play, Garrett Shrader connected with Oronde Gadsden II on a game-winning 25-yard scoring strike lifting Syracuse to a 32-29 win over Purdue.

For the first time this season, SU trailed at the half 9-3. With 2:11 remaining in the third quarter, Syracuse would regain the lead on a three-yard touchdown pass from Shrader to Isaiah Jones to make it 10-9.

After just 19 points scored between the two teams in the first three quarters, SU and Purdue would combine for 42 points in the 4th quarter.

With 8:17 left to play, Oronde Gadsden II hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Shrader. Shrader would add on a two-point conversion, pushing the ‘Cuse lead to 18-15.

On the first play of Purdue’s next drive, Caleb Okechukwu would pick off Aidan O’Connell’s pass, returning it 17-yards for the touchdown.

The Boilermakers would answer, scoring two touchdowns in six minutes to take a 29-25 lead. Two personal foul penalties would force Purdue to kickoff from its own ten-yard line.

Syracuse would get the ball back with less than a minute to play at midfield. On the 5th play of the game-winning drive is when Shrader found Gadsden for the go-ahead score.

SU was held to just 306 yards of total offense. Purdue racked up 485 yards.

Garrett Shrader finished the day 13-29, for 181 yards passing and three touchdowns. Shrader also added 83 yards on the ground on 17 carries. Sean Tucker was held in check, rushing for just 42 yards on 18 carries. Oronde Gadsden II led the receiving core, with six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse improves to 3-0 (1-0 in the ACC) with the win. Purdue drops to 1-2 (0-1 in the BigTen).

SU returns to action next Friday, September, 23rd at the JMA Wireless Dome against Virginia. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN.