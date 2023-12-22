BOCA RATON, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse closed out the 2023 season on Thursday night, getting blown out in the Boca Raton Bowl by South Florida 45-0.

USF struck midway through the first quarter, as Byrum Brown connected with Sean Atkins on a 13-yard scoring strike.

SU looked to tie the game three minutes later on a fumble recovery by Alijah Clark for a touchdown. The TD was taken off the board, due to a personal foul by Jason Simmons Jr. on the return.

That’s when things would go down hill in a hurry for the Orange. Aamaris Brown scooped up a blocked SU field goal, taking it back 64-yards for the score.

South Florida would push the lead to 21 early in the second, as Byrum Brown tossed his second TD of the night. The Bulls would cap off a 17-point second quarter, with a late defensive touchdown. SU quarterback Braden Davis was sacked, coughing up the football on the blind side hit. Tramel Logan came up with the fumble recovery, returning it 61-yards for the touchdown.

USF would add two more scores in the second half, handing Syracuse their second straight Bowl Game loss.

Syracuse was held to just 159 yards of total offense, as South Florida racked up 407 yards. SU turned the ball over four times.

It’s the first time in program history that Syracuse has been shutout in a Bowl Game.

SU wraps up the season at 6-7 overall (2-6 in the ACC).

The Fran Brown era at Syracuse official begins. Currently, Brown has the 34th best recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports.