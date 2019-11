AUGUSTA, Ga. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –Syracuse redshirt senior punter Sterling Hofrichter (Valrico, Fla.) has been named one of the three finalists for the 2019 Ray Guy Award. The names of the finalists were released today by the Augusta Sports Council.

Presented annually since 2000 and named after legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy, the award honors the collegiate punter of the year. Hofrichter is the first Syracuse punter to be voted a Ray Guy Award finalist.