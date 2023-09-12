SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Orange United has been unveiled which will allow Syracuse University athletes to leverage their NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) opportunities.

Says Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack, “We are excited about the launch of Orange United, the preferred collective of Syracuse Athletics, that is designed to reach Syracuse fans with multiple ways to make a direct impact in supporting all 600 of our student-athletes. Orange United is a terrific complement to Athletes Who Care, which launched last year. Today signifies an important milestone in advancing our NIL efforts to benefit all student-athletes across our 20 sports.”

Mark Hayes, who has been with the Syracuse Crunch hockey club since 2017 will be Orange United’s general manager.

The purpose of Orange United is to facilitate the connection between Syracuse student-athletes and fans, donors, and businesses.

To learn more about the program, please visit their website.